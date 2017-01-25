Three charges have been laid against Teck Coal under the Fisheries Act following an investigation into dead fish discovered at their Line Creek Water Treatment Facility.

The fish were found in the area of the water treatment works at the West Line Creek Active Water Treatment Facility in October 2014.

At the time of the incident, an extensive investigation was undertaken that resulted in the implementation of numerous measures to prevent a reoccurrence.

This includes improved monitoring and incident response programs, additional process controls, and creation of an effluent buffer pond to allow early identification and management of potential issues before discharge to the receiving environment.

Teck said in a statement they ‘take all environmental issues very seriously’ and ‘are committed to working to improve environmental performance and achieve the objectives for water quality improvements outlined in the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan.’

For more information, go to www.teck.com/elkvalley.

– Submitted by Teck Coal Limited