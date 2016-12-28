The 2017 BC Junior Curling Championships are under way at the Royal City Curling Club in New Westminster.

Team Buchy out of Kimberley made a strong first impression in their opening draw Tuesday, taking down Vernon’s Team McGillivray 9-5.

The Buchy rink hasn’t been able to travel to as many junior spiels as some of their competition but Coach Tom Buchy says their unique training has them well prepared to withstand the tournament’s challenges.

The girls are in a league on their own in Kimberley and weekly they play against adults which Buchy says has provided great benefits.