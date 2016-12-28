Team Buchy makes strong first impression at Provincials
Team Buchy out of Kimberley made a strong first impression in their opening draw Tuesday, taking down Vernon’s Team McGillivray 9-5.
The Buchy rink hasn’t been able to travel to as many junior spiels as some of their competition but Coach Tom Buchy says their unique training has them well prepared to withstand the tournament’s challenges.
The girls are in a league on their own in Kimberley and weekly they play against adults which Buchy says has provided great benefits.
He says the girls have to be in top physical shape to play multiple matches a day and they also spend a lot of time talking about their mental side of the game
Team Buchy are on the hunt for their second provinical title in less than a year, they won the BC High School Championships in March 2016.
They will face off against Team Daniels of Delta Wednesday afternoon and Team Connell of Prince George later in the evening.