The Kimberley Junior Women’s Curling Rink are doing well , but there’s definitely room to improve.

This from skip Alysha Buchy following her team’s fourth place finish at the 2017 BC Junior Women’s Curling Championships, December 27- January 1.

Buchy says her team placing fourth, amongst the best in the province, drives her to want to try harder – they are already looking ahead to what they can accomplish next.

She admits they made some mistakes with throwing and calling that cost them in the tournament, but she feels they can make tweaks and go in to next year even stronger.