Team Buchy hungrier after Provincial Curling Championships
The Kimberley Junior Women’s Curling Rink are doing well , but there’s definitely room to improve.
This from skip Alysha Buchy following her team’s fourth place finish at the 2017 BC Junior Women’s Curling Championships, December 27- January 1.
Buchy says her team placing fourth, amongst the best in the province, drives her to want to try harder – they are already looking ahead to what they can accomplish next.
She admits they made some mistakes with throwing and calling that cost them in the tournament, but she feels they can make tweaks and go in to next year even stronger.
Farquhar feels their results show if the team continues to meet new competition, they will be able to tackle the challenge.
She adds the Buchy rink showed their opponents what the “little Kootenay’s” can do.
Buchy along with her sister, second Kaila, lead Arissa Toffolo and third Farquhar say they are committed to their off season training.
Team Buchy plans to continue their weekly training with local league play and practices in order to maintain their fitness levels and prepare for further advancement next season.
The four believe working out together off the ice is integral to increasing their team unity.
– Third Haylie Farquhar
– Keira O’Loughlin