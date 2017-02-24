A local taxi company manager says a so-called accessible transportation crisis in Cranbrook is out of their hands.

Star Taxi Manager Gurpreet Manj is responding after BC People First claimed there is no taxi or bus services available for people in wheelchairs who want to leave city limits.

Manj says they do the best they can to support those in need, but cannot handle wheelchairs or scooters that are too large for their vehicles.

“In the daytime, people have the wheelchairs and walkers and we cover them in the regular taxis,” Manj says. “But if somebody has a motorized scooter, sometimes it won’t fit in the airplanes too. People have to have a get-out-of seat.”

Manj adds they used to have a taxi van available, but that was taken off the road in May of last year due to infrequent use.

He says most people turn to BC Transit’s HandyDART service.

“That service is almost compensated by the city, its almost the free kind. I believe they charge $3 for the trip for transportation,” Manj says. “Nobody compensates you, not to us. We don’t leave anyone stranded. We do our best to move the people.”

The HandyDART service is only available Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and must be booked 24 hours in advance.

