Stetski says Liberals made considerable missteps in 2016
Your Member of Parliament for Kootenay-Columbia is disappointed by key decisions from Canada’s government last year.
Wayne Stetski is reflecting back on 2016, which he feels saw some missteps in some key pieces of legislation.
Stetski points to the Federal Liberal’s decision in June around medical assistance in dying, which he feels doesn’t go far enough in helping people in intolerable pain.
He adds that the government also has accomplished little on democratic reform before the next Federal Election in 2019.
Stetski praised the feds for the new 20 horsepower restriction that went in place on the main stem of the Columbia River in October.
He also introduced a private member’s bill this year to establish a National Local Food Day, recognizing farmers markets and agricultural products in the riding.
– Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski
– Jeff Johnson