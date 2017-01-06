The Fernie Chamber sees 2017 as a year of stability and growth. Chamber Executive Director Patti Vadnais is looking forward to the developments by many businesses in the community. She also recognized Teck Resources following a difficult year for the price of coal and keeping mines running into this year through a challenging time.

“I have to commend Teck on being very proactive and minimizing the impact to the community as much as they can. They made some tough decisions and it worked out well for them,” Vadnais says. “With the price of coal going back up, that does provide a lot of stability for Fernie, which is nice and it allows for people to make some plans that way.”

Vadnais says a recent retention and expansion survey shows 60 per cent of employers in the community expect to grow this year. She adds an expansion will also benefit residents seeking jobs in the Elk Valley. Stay tuned for more 2017 previews from newsmakers in the East Kootenay.

– Fernie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Patti Vadnais

– Jeff Johnson