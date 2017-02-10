Recreational backcountry users stay alert, a Special Public Avalanche Warning is now in effect.

Numerous mountain ranges in the East Kootenay are listed on the warning and Program Supervisor with Avalanche Canada James Floyer, says conditions are dangerous.

He explains they’re worried the recent snow is sitting over a very weak, lower snowpack.

Storms have doubled the existing depth in some areas with more snow, wind and warming temperatures expected in coming days.

During the course of Friday and looking into the weekend, Floyer thinks that’s going to evolve into the right kind of snowpack to support large avalanches.

He suggests areas north and east from Fernie are particulalry at risk.

Avalanche Canada advises anyone with little or no pertinent training to avoid the treacherous terrain.

Floyer says it’s a time to be very cautious with your approach to the mountains.

He adds to make sure to check the latest avalanche conditions at www.avalanche.ca and go prepared with the essentials if you do head out.

He lists an avalanche tranceiver, a probe and a shovel as key equipment pieces.

The warning is listed as being in effect until Monday, February 10.

Avalanche Canada, Program Supervisor, James Floyer –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.avalanche.ca)