A former leader of a polygamous community who was found not guilty of taking a girl across the border for sexual purposes may be returning to court as a special prosecutor appeals his acquittal.

The province’s Criminal Justice Branch says prosecutor Peter Wilson has filed an appeal asking that James Oler either be convicted or that a new trial be held.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found Oler not guilty earlier this month, saying the Crown had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the man had crossed the border in June 2004 with a 15-year-old girl who was later married to another member of the polygamous church.

Oler, who represented himself at the trial, was a leader in the community of Bountiful, BC, where the trial heard plural marriage was practised.

The same trial convincted Brandon and Gail Blackmore of taking a then 13 year old over the border to be married to Warren Jeffs the former leader of the Fundamental Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The estranged husband and wife are to be sentenced April 13.

– The Canadian Press/files from 102.9 The DriveFM