Efforts by Sparwood Search and Rescue were slightly delayed as they planned how to reach a snowmobiler stuck in dangerous avalanche terrain.

Members were called around 6:30 PM Monday night to recover a man in the power line corridor north of Hosmer.

The team took extra caution with a risk assesment before heading into the backcountry as there is a significant potential for avalanches in the area.

It took roughly two hours to recover the man who was said to be uninjured – however he didn’t have the proper equipment to stay out overnight if he needed to.

Avalanche Canada reports that there is a high danger rating in the Lizard Range and Flathead areas while the rating is “extreme” in the Southern Rockies north of Sparwood.

– Josh Hoffman

– photo of Sparwood Search and Rescue conducting training exercises