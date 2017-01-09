The District of Sparwood is looking ahead to the potential of a newly created endowment fund and what it can provide in 2017 and years to come.

Mayor Cal McDougall says the fund will be a real bonus for the community and the district plans to have it up, running and advertised in coming months.

He explains it presents a positive opportunity for non profit organizations to tap into funding that will be never ending.

He adds it also gives groups with memorial funds a chance to leave something for the community that will be forever giving.