Sparwood looks to economic diversification in 2017
The District of Sparwood is looking ahead to the potential of a newly created endowment fund and what it can provide in 2017 and years to come.
Mayor Cal McDougall says the fund will be a real bonus for the community and the district plans to have it up, running and advertised in coming months.
He explains it presents a positive opportunity for non profit organizations to tap into funding that will be never ending.
He adds it also gives groups with memorial funds a chance to leave something for the community that will be forever giving.
2017 will additionally see the District work with Teck to establish a legacy agreement in regards to the Baldy Ridge extension project.
McDougall feels however, there will be life after mining.
He explains the newly introduced intercommunity business license initiative in the Elk Valley will help build economies for the future.
McDougall says the district has been pursuing economic development and diversification for a long time.
He believes the mines are very important but diversifying communities both recreationally and business wise is important to Sparwood.
Other projects continuing throughout 2017 include lobbying the provincial and federal governments for funding assistance to complete the intersections at Highway 3 and 43 as well as Highway 43 and Aspen Drive.
– Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall
– Jeff Johnson