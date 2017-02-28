Sparwood council is looking for input from residents on their upcoming budget.

An open house will be held at the District office from 5 to 7 Tuesday night, as staff are looking for feedback from the community.

Mayor Cal McDougall says tax increases are expected in the coming years.

“We’re looking at a bit of an increase, probably in the neighborhood of 3 percent to 4 percent,” McDougall says. “Its just a sign of the times and business as usual, I believe.”

Information will be presented on the state of the budget and expected revenue for Sparwood over the next five years.

The community needs to have their five-year financial plan completed by April.

Anyone who can’t make it to Tuesday night’s open house can find more details on the budget throughout the month of March on the District’s website.

– Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall

– Jeff Johnson