Record breaking snowfall has smothered the East Kootenay.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the region with up to another 35 cm expected to accumulate in some parts by Monday.

Environment Canada Regional Meteorologist Jennifer Hay says there has been an excess of 25-30 cm in most communities.

Hay adds Sparwood saw over 55 cm come down overnight Sunday.

A total of 71 cm has fallen in the Cranbrook area in the past three days.

Hay explains this weather system is pulling through southeast BC and should tapper off Monday night with a chance of flurries Tuesday.

She adds, overall, these conditions are going to last for the next few days before weather patterns change heading into the weekend.

– Environment Canada Regional Meteorologist Jennifer Hay

– Josh Hoffman