The former chief of the Aq’am First Nation says receiving the Order of Canada is not just a recognition of what she’s done but what her entire nation has achieved.

Sophie Pierre is back in the East Kootenay after travelling to Ottawa last week to receive the highest distinction a Canadian Citizen can earn.

Pierre was honoured for her commitment to First Nations’ economic development and her work with the BC Treaty negotiations.

She was also an intergral part of turning the former residential school St. Eugene Mission into the Golf Resort and Casino that employees approximately 250 people .

The aboriginal advocate says municipalities and regional districts realize the important of the local economy but so do aboriginal communities and to have the acknowledged by the Governor General and Goverment of Canada is very important.

Pierre says she hopes to be able to act as a mentor for the next generation of local Indigenous people.

She says the older generation is always striving to set a good example for those who could follow in their food steps – adding having national recognition is essential to providing encouragment for aboriginal youth.

Pierre says the highlight of the cermony, for her, was to have family be able to attend and take in the experience as well.

Pierre also received Order of British Columbia in 1994.

– Former Aq’am First Nation Chief Sophie Pierre