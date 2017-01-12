A renowned national speaker will talk to parents in Cranbrook Thursday night about what role they can play in their children’s social media lives.

Jesse Miller is bringing his “Mediated Reality” talk to the Key City Theatre to discuss topics of social media awareness, social networking behavior and online content evaluation.

The Vancouver based orator explains mediated reality is an off-shoot of augmented reality and the world of virtual technologies.

He believes we demonstrate to youth this split between two lives when we sit in front of the television but constantly check our phone or go on vacation only to be glued to our work e-mail.

Miller goes on to say the majority of his work highlights the issue that parents feel their children are lapping them when it comes to technology.