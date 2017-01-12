Social media educator talks to East Kootenay parents and youth Thursday
A renowned national speaker will talk to parents in Cranbrook Thursday night about what role they can play in their children’s social media lives.
Jesse Miller is bringing his “Mediated Reality” talk to the Key City Theatre to discuss topics of social media awareness, social networking behavior and online content evaluation.
The Vancouver based orator explains mediated reality is an off-shoot of augmented reality and the world of virtual technologies.
He believes we demonstrate to youth this split between two lives when we sit in front of the television but constantly check our phone or go on vacation only to be glued to our work e-mail.
Miller goes on to say the majority of his work highlights the issue that parents feel their children are lapping them when it comes to technology.
The event, which starts at 6:30 PM, is a result of a collaboration between Cranbrook RCMP and several local social service organizations.
Miller will also be visiting schools in both Cranbrook and Kimberley Thursday to share his message directly with youth.
The sought after speaker says there are a lot of scary stories about technology for youth, however we can not take a fear based approach to internet education.
He explains as kids go through the ups and downs of childhood, puberty and becoming a young adult they need to understand how their ‘digital record’ as he calls it won’t hinder or help their abilities to move forward, but it will play a role.
– National speaker Jesse Miller
– Josh Hoffman