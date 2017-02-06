A snowfall warning remains in effect for the entire East Kootenay with up to another 35 cms expected in some parts by Monday evening.

Much of the region is trying to dig itself out after a major winter storm hit this weekend.

Highway 3 remains closed between Elko and 10 km West of Fernie due to a High Avalanche Hazard.

The highway is also closed in both directions at the BC/Alberta border due to heavy snowfall and low visibility in Alberta.

Eastbound traffic is being held at Sparwood until the road re-opens.

Estimated time of opening is Monday, February 6, 2017 at 9:00 AM.

– Josh Hoffman