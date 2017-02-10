Snow removal work is set to continue right through the weekend, as the City continues to dig out from this week’s record snowfall.

Public Works will have plow trucks and staff on all weekend working to clear streets. Crews will also be busy Friday night and most of the day Saturday clearing the windrows from downtown. Those travelling through downtown Saturday, please be aware some streets will be closed temporarily in order for the snow removal to be completed safely. Please follow the signage and find an alternate route.

Residents and businesses that have storm sewer drains in front of or close to their properties are asked to help us out by clearing those drains, if at all possible.

If you have storm drains that are not easily accessible to clear, please contact Public Works at 250-489-0218 during regular business hours. For any after hours and weekend reporting, please call 250-426-1022. Crews will do their best to attend those sites and work to allow the water to flow to the drains.

– From the City of Cranbrook