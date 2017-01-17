The Official Opposition Critic for Tourism believes certain small business taxes could be crippling for industry stakeholders in the East Kootenay.

Conservative Banff – Airdrie MP Blake Richards is touring our region Tuesday to talk to local businesses and industry members and conduct pre-budget consultation.

Richards says there’s great concern of rules around active versus passive income.

The Alberta Member of Parliament explains what the means for small businesses, any operation with fewer than five employees, is Revenue Canada is able to arbitrarily determine how a business is taxed depending on its size and income.

Richards explains a business could face the corporate rate which could lead to a 300 per cent increase in tax bills and ultimately cripple them.

Richards began his day in Golden but will also be stopping in Kimberley and Cranbrook.