A family member says a Cranbrook woman charged with pushing her husband to commit suicide handed him a loaded gun.

Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of Terri Linda Reimer who is accused of aiding or abetting her partner Bill Reimer to commit suicide as well as administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger.

Ronda Reimer is the sister-in-law of Bill and was on the phone with him the night of March 22nd 2016 when police received a report of a suicidal man.

She said Bill was distraught and crying while he and Terri swore at each other.

Ronda, who was an RCMP officer for almost 30 years, says she overheard the accused call the complainant a “coward” and tell him to “go ahead and just do it” and that she would get him the gun.

Bill consumed a large number of prescription pills leading up to the incident and it’s alleged that Terri threw even more pills at him saying they would work better for the suicide attempt.

At one point, Ronda says she had Bill on the phone up to one ear and 9111 dispatch on the line up to her other ear.

In total, Ronda spent over two hours on the phone trying to talk to her brother and provide information to police.

The defense tried to poke holes in Ronda’s narrative, pointing out she was quite clear with details surrounding what Terri said to Bill but vague regarding what Bill said back.

Terri is expected to take the stand Thursday afternoon.

