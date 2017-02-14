Several local public elementary schools see improvement in annual ranking
News CATEGORIES
The Fraser Institute released their 2017 report cart for BC Elementary schools Tuesday based on reading and writing.
Jaffray scored 7.2 out of 10.
The lowest mark was handed to Amy Woodland which earned 3.7.
Seven of the 12 elementary schools listed from the Southeast Kootenay school district saw their rating increase compared to last year.
Two of six schools listed in the Rocky Mountain District saw improvement year over year.
Golden’s Nicholson elemenary had the lowest mark at 4.6.
For a full list click here.
Independent or private elementary schools in our region continue to lead the way however.
The Fraser Institute rankings have been criticized heavily by BC teachers and administrators for not accurately measuring progress in students’ learning.
– Josh Hoffman
(photo courtesy of Fraser Institute)