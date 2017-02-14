Jaffray is the highest performing public elementary school in our region according to an annual provincial ranking

The Fraser Institute released their 2017 report cart for BC Elementary schools Tuesday based on reading and writing.

Jaffray scored 7.2 out of 10.

The lowest mark was handed to Amy Woodland which earned 3.7.

Seven of the 12 elementary schools listed from the Southeast Kootenay school district saw their rating increase compared to last year.

Two of six schools listed in the Rocky Mountain District saw improvement year over year.

Windermere had the highest rate at 6.7 and while Kimberley’s McKim moved up to 5. Golden’s Nicholson elemenary had the lowest mark at 4.6.

For a full list click here.

The Fraser Institute says 90 per cent of the elementary schools that showed improvement are public closing the gap with independent and private schools.

Independent or private elementary schools in our region continue to lead the way however.