The Chairman of the Marysville Lions Housing Society is concerned Kimberley’s snow clearing policy affects safety at a local seniors home.

Bill Mennie has written a letter to council, asking them to give higher priority to clearing snow and ice from 307th Avenue, where Valleyview Lodge is located.

He says around 50 residents are putting themselves at risk of physical harm just walking out of their homes with the road unplowed.

“They come down and plow the Marysville school street. Its the next street toward Cranbrook from the lodge,” Mennie says. “They plow out because of the buses and kids and I understand that. I would think that also a seniors route would be a priority route.”

This is the third letter the society has sent to the city on the issue in recent years.

Mennie says ambulance services attend the property on a regular basis for emergencies.

– Marysville Lions Housing Society Chairman Bill Mennie

– Jeff Johnson