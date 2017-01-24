The East Kootenay Seniors Care Givers Network believes a so called “Age-in-Place” facility would be a great first step toward establishing a seniors-friendly Cranbrook.

The Network’s Tobi Johnston is speaking after City Council rezoned a 2.2 acre lot on Kootenay Street North Monday night to allow for the campus style assisted living home.

Johnston suggests the City has been trying to create a place for seniors to age gracefully and this development will help with large wait lists.

She explains the two existing homes in the Key City are both full with long lines waiting to take the next available bed.

The proposed facility is expected to offer 97 units with different levels of service depending on an individual’s health and needs.

Johnston says it is very important for seniors to be able to age in the community they live in.

She suggests right now some individuals are “playing Russian roulette” because the first available bed may be in Invermere or the Elk Valley but they’re desperate and must take it.