A second public hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a unique seniors care facility proposed in Kimberley.

The Kimberley Crossing Campus of Care Facility is being considered for the north edge of Marysville near the entrance to the Kimberley Golf Club.

An initial hearing was held for the public in August with concerns being voiced about traffic safety in the area around Highway 95A and 302nd Avenue intersection.

A consultant’s review found that the intersection is not collision prone.

The Ministry of Transportation agreed with the review but said they’ll only support any zoning amendments if the City is committed to ensuring the golf course access intersection will be modified to increase distance from Highway 95-A.

The review also mentions the need to improve pedestrian connections between the development site and the Marysville commercial area.

The so called age-in-place facility plans to offer 130 units for individuals with varying requirements of care.

Tuesday’s public hearing goes 7 PM at Kimberley City Hall.

– Josh Hoffman