The Rocky Mountain School District is closing schools for students in the Kimberley Zone Tuesday as a result of continuing winter storm conditions.

Doors will be shut at Marysville Elementary,Lindsay Park Elementary, McKim Middle School, and Selkirk Secondary School.

Superintendent Paul Carriere made the decision as a result of continuing winter storm conditions affecting the Kimberley area.

Parents are being asked to keep their children at home.

It is expected that weather conditions will be improving and that schools will be re-opened on Wednesday.

