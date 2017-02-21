Administrators with the Rocky Mountain School District will begin discussions with staff tomorrow on how to put new provincial grants to good use.

The BC government announced earlier this week that they will provide nearly 30 million to school districts around British Columbia, which equals about $50 per student.

Superintendent Paul Carriere says they will likely receive around $150,000 from the initiative.

He says any funding helps and how it would be spent depends largely on the population of the schools and their needs.

“Our smallest school is Martin Morigeau Elementary, which has 56 kids. So that’s $2,800 roughly to be able to meet additional needs,” Carriere says. “And our largest school is David Thompson Secondary, which is 399 students, and so we expect that school to have just under $20,000 to use for this purpose.”

Carriere adds schools will consult with families through their Parent Advisory Councils once they know the exact amount they will receive.

“We’ll ask our Principals to consult with staff, we’ll ask them to consult with parents through their Parent Advisory Council and take a look at what their school’s situation is and what those needs are and that could really vary,” Carriere says. “It might be tools like iPads, it might be more standard and traditional resources like text books.”

Meanwhile, SD5 predicts they will see around $275,000 through the initiative.

– Rocky Mountain School District Superintendent, Paul Carriere

– Jeff Johnson