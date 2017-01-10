SD5 Superintendent says more teachers means more solutions for classrooms
Hauptmann says they hope to schedule a meeting with the Cranbrook Fernie Teacher’s association this week to determine priorities in the district.
She says it’s premature to say what their specific needs are at each facility but she expects they’ll undertake a similar process they conduct prior to every school year.
The Superintendent explains their LIF (Learning Improvement Fund) funds are done at the beginning of every school year and ask each school to consult with their teachers and discuss what their needs are.
The Supreme court ruled last November that a law imposed by the BC government that blocked teachers’ ability from bargaining class sizes was unconstitutional.
The $50 million will go toward hiring additional teachers and speciality teachers in districts across the province.
– SD5 Superintendent Lynn Hauptmann
– Josh Hoffman