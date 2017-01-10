The Southeast Kootenay school district is determining just how much of the Province’s new $50 million teachers fund they would like to see.

Lynn Hauptmann is elated with last week’s announcement the BC Government will use the money to hire the equivalent of 1,100 teachers.

Hauptmann says they hope to schedule a meeting with the Cranbrook Fernie Teacher’s association this week to determine priorities in the district.

She says it’s premature to say what their specific needs are at each facility but she expects they’ll undertake a similar process they conduct prior to every school year.

The Superintendent explains their LIF (Learning Improvement Fund) funds are done at the beginning of every school year and ask each school to consult with their teachers and discuss what their needs are.