Road safety still top priority for Kimberley RCMP in 2017
Kimberley RCMP will continue to focus on traffic safety as we cruise into 2017.
Sergeant Chris Newel is giving us a look of what’s on their radar moving forward as we change the calendar.
Newel says City Council has outlined Traffic enforcement as one of their many priorities – and when the local detachment reviews its strategic objectives in the Spring – he expects safety on the roads to be on top of the list once again.
The Sergeant says it is an issue that is near and dear to all residents’ hearts.
Newel says everyone has a traffic story to tell, and even when he’s off duty he hears all about the public’s concern about traffic in the community.
On that note, Newel adds he has concerns as we approach the planned legalization of marijuana in Canada and how police will enforce against driving under the influence of the drug.
Newel likens attitudes toward driving while high today are similar to how people thought of drinking and driving 20 or 30 years ago.
– Sgt. Chris Newel
– Josh Hoffman