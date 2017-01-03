Kimberley RCMP will continue to focus on traffic safety as we cruise into 2017.

Newel says City Council has outlined Traffic enforcement as one of their many priorities – and when the local detachment reviews its strategic objectives in the Spring – he expects safety on the roads to be on top of the list once again.

The Sergeant says it is an issue that is near and dear to all residents’ hearts.

Newel says everyone has a traffic story to tell, and even when he’s off duty he hears all about the public’s concern about traffic in the community.

Sergeant Chris Newel is giving us a look of what’s on their radar moving forward as we change the calendar.