The MLA for Kootenay – East believes they are on the right track to addressing issues surrounding maintenance of our region’s highways.

Liberal Bill Bennett is speaking positively after a meeting Thursday with Ministry of Transportation staff and members of a local Facebook group called “Keeping Mainroad Accountable”.

The group, which has over one thousand members, and local residents have been criticial of Mainroad East Kootenay’s response to winter conditions this season.

Bennett says the group is only trying to keep our region’s roads safe, and he and the Ministry share the same interest.

He says the roads have not been maintained as well as they should be and the meeting is a way to work toward correcting the situation.

Mainroad East Kootenay received a new seven year contract this Spring with expectations of increased levels of service with use of new technology and equipment.

“Keeping Mainroads Accountable” has expresssed concern about response times, maintenance yard closures and the anti-icing chemicals being used on roads.

Bennett also publicly criticized Mainroad East Kootenay’s service in December after the region’s first major snowfall, claiming the contractor needed to be better.

The Liberal MLA says there have been some signs of improved maintenance since then but not quickly and comprehensively enough.

He says the highways have been better but service on secondary roads is still lacking, and the Ministry will work with Mainroad to hold them to Provincial standards.

Bennett credits the social media group for coming together and reaching out to the Province.

He says constant updates from local residents, including pictures of road conditions, is very beneficial to Ministry as they continue to hold the contractor’s feet to the fire.