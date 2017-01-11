The Fernie Ghostriders officially have a new starting man between the posts. Brendan Henderson was acquired by the team Monday from the PIJHL’s Port Moody Panthers.

Riders Coach Craig Mohr hadn’t seen Henderson play, but the goalie started his season with the 100 Mile House Wranglers, a team led by one of Mohr’s close friends, Dale Hladun.

Henderson had lost his position with the Wranglers when the team picked up a goalie out of Junior A before Christmas.

Mohr says everything he got was positive on Henderson, so it was easy to pull the trigger and bring him to Fernie.

He explains Hladun was excited throughout the whole process and called Mohr when Fernie locked the deal down to get Henderson from Port Moody.

Henderson arrived in Fernie and was on the ice right away, Mohr believes both he and the team are ready to go.

He explains Henderson understands the scenario the Riders were in and was excited to join them.

Henderson will take over the starting goalie spot from Brandon Butler who saw his season cut short to a devastating knee injury last month.