A large repaving project will get underway this spring in the East Kootenay, improving driving conditions on Highways 3/95 and 95A, and along side roads in the Kimberley and Cranbrook areas.

“Over time, winter weather conditions combined with freeze-thaw cycles have weakened the pavement,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone. “Resurfaced roads mean safer driving conditions for the traveling public and reduce ongoing maintenance costs.”

“This is a large resurfacing project for the area and it will mean safer and smoother roads for many areas of Kimberley and Cranbrook once complete,” said Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett. “This project is now posted on BC Bid and I encourage local companies to compete.”

26.9 kilometres of Highway 95A will be resurfaced from Kimberley to the Wasa Junction. In addition, the Highway 3/95 in Cranbrook from 30th Avenue to the Cranbrook underpass will be resurfaced, as well as the westbound lanes through the Willowbrook intersection.

Also included are side roads in the Kimberley, Wardner Fort Steele, Moyie Lake, Skookumchuk and Cranbrook Gold Creek areas.

– Release from the BC Government