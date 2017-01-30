Sparwood Search and Rescue says it could be at least six months before they have full use of their facility again.

This after a fire in mid-December wiped out the building housing much of their vehicles and equipment.

Manager Ed Ehrler says they are still in the clean-up phase and damages are now estimated at $300,000.

“We definitely found more damage to the building than we were expecting, so its definitely been a bit of a challenge,” Ehrler says. “The entire building is going to be torn apart and rebuilt and its going to be a process there. We’re going to have to replace a lot of replacement, so its going to take a lot of volunteer manpower over the next few months to make that happen.”

Ehrler says the Sparwood SAR is still able to respond to emergencies, as basic equipment, trucks and snowmobiles were undamaged.

He adds they’ve received numerous donations since the incident, including five thousand dollars from the Elk Valley Thrift Shop.

– Sparwood Search and Rescue Manager, Ed Ehrler

– Jeff Johnson