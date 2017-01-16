This past weekend’s Kootenay Cup was the largest in the event’s history. A record number of participants entered the annual race with skiers raning in age from three to 83. The event was split into 40 different race categories; skate skiing took place Saturday and Classic racing on Sunday.

The cross-country ski competition is the biggest of the year for Kimberley’s Nordic Ski Club.

It has steadily grown over the years, bringing in athletes from all over BC and Alberta.

Outside of Kimberely, participants came from Calgary, Invervmere, Rossland, Nelson, Canmore, Libby MT, Fernie, Revelstoke, Golden and Valhala Hills (North Slocan).

-Keira O’Loughlin

(Photo courtesy of Chris Newel)