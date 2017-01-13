(Left-Right: Christine Hoechsmann, EKFH Board; Scott Edmonstone, IH Diagnostic Imaging Director; Karyn Morash, EKRH Acute Health Services Director; Russ Colombo, EKFH Board; Mike Calder, EKFH Board; Dennis Rounsville, IH Board; Wes Rogers, EKFH Board Chair; Cassandra Schwarz, EKFH Executive Director; Brian Clifford, EKFH Former Board Chair; Theresa Larson, EKFH Board.)

It only took six months of an 18 month campaign for the East Kooteany Foundation for Health to hit their $650,000 goal for a permanent MRI in Cranbrook.

EKFH was tasked with fundraising the amount part of the effort to bring the $5.3 million machine to East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Executive Director Cassandra Schwarz believes many people in our region were tired of the eight to 12 month wait or having to travel out of the area.

Schwarz suggests that’s what the wider region was felt and known for a long time.

She says everyone was very excited to see the announcement of the MRI at EKRH, as it was a long coming, and the overwhelming amount of donations illustrates that.

A record breaking Starlite campaign is what pushed EKFH to the target, securing $575,000 – nearly quadruple their initial goal of $150,000.

Schwarz says they are thrilled with the response from all the surrounding communities in the region.

She goes on to thank the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary, who donated $100,000, the Neidermeyer family, the Invermere Health Care Auxiliary and an anonymous donor who pledged a large amount.

The Executive Director also points out $63,000 was collected in small donations from all types of individuals in the region.

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary is also responsible for raising $650,000 for the permanent MRI that is expected to be operational at the hospital sometime next year.



– EKFH Executive Director Cassandra Schwarz



– Josh Hoffman