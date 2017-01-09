The RDEK will not support solar energy testing at five various sites in the region, yet.

Furthermore, the Regional District will not act on a referral from the Province – who has the final say on studies proposed in Area B, C and E.

RDEK Chair Rob Gay says they are asking the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to come present more information.

Gay says there are too many unknowns about the application process for them to support a bid or not and the Board needs to be better educated on the subject.

A company called Sea Breeze Power wants to investigate and monitor solar energy for up to five years in Elko, Galloway, Rosen Lake, Norbury Lake and McGinty Lake areas.

Gay, who was one of the Directors who voted against the application, says he certainly isn’t against solar energy but the land is ideal for grazing and used by local ranchers.

Many RDEK Directors said they voted against the application because their constituents had voiced opposition.

Some Directors, such as Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick, thought it was irresponsible to vote down a proposal to simply collect data.

– RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay

– Josh Hoffman