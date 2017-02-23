RDEK spending $260K on Tie Lake Dam upgrades
News CATEGORIES
The RDEK is upgrading to the Tie Lake Dam as it doesn’t meet Canadian standards.
The Regional District will put $260,000 into the structure just north of Jaffray.
Tie Lake experienced high water levels in 2012 leading to the dam being sandbagged for extra support.
An assessment was ordered and results last year showed that despite there being no threat to life or infrastructure if a breach were to occur, the dam is no longer up to snuff.
However, if the dam were to fail, lake levels would drop significantly and affect the recreational amenity.
Engineering Technician Kara Zandbergen says they are going to raise the dam and widen the crest of the structure, and installing a larger spillway.
The total cost of the work is estimated at $325,000.
The RDEK Board will be considering options to increase the Bylaw limit later this year.
That process will include public consultation with property owners in the service area.
– RDEK Engineering Technician Kara Zandbergen
– Josh Hoffman