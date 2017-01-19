The RDEK Board has compiled and approved a list of nearly 30 priority projects for the next two years.

CAO Shawn Tomlin says they used a rating matrix to determine which initiatives Directors and staff would focus on through 2017-18.

Tomlin explains the board considered projects that were already underway as well as new business.

Topping the list, the RDEK will try to work with recycling stewardship program Multi-Material BC to secure funding for initiatives in the East Kootenay and creating an economic liaison officer for the Columbia Valley and phase two of the West Fernie Servicing project.

Initiatives that will be continued include the West Fernie Servicing project and getting treated water to Windermere residents.

Here’s a full list:

– RDEK CAO Shawn Tomlin

– Josh Hoffman