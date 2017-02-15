Residents may get more details about a proposed commercial composting facility near Cranbrook next week.

The RDEK will hold a second public hearing Wednesday, February 22 in regards to the development being considered along Highway 3 roughly 15 km east of the Key City.

Regional District Chair Rob Gay says they’ve received an environmental assessment from EarthRite Industries after an initial forum saw a lack of answers.

Gay suggests many resident who turned up to the first meeting were in favour of composting but they just had questions about odour, noise and how water sources may be affected.

The RDEK head says those concerns are extremely understandable and the Regional District dropped the ball by not having the applicant complete an assessment in the first place.

Gay says they then stalled the process by asking EarthRite to conduct the assessment, which has now been received by Regional District staff.

He hopes this will provide be information to those with questions at the second public hearing.

The developer wants to process up to six thousand tonnes of yard, food or boisolid waste.

There’s concern there would be odour from the large piles of material composting outside around the facility.

One resident, who’s property is reported to be 600m away from the planned site, has called on the RDEK to consider another location.

Organics diversion and green recycling initiatives are a top priority for the Regional District.

– RDEK Chair Rob Gay

– Josh Hoffman