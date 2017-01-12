The RDEK’s Community Energy Manager is calling an organics diversion pilot project – a tremendous success.

Megan Lohmann is highlighting the outcome of the three month initiative that saw extra bins set up in Sparwood, Fernie and Windermere. from August to the end of October last year.

In total, approximately 30 tonnes of organics (kitchen waste, napkins, meat, cheese) was redirected from going into the landfill.

On top of that, 50 tonnes of wood-waste that was already on site at some of the station was recycled properly.

Lohmann says the initiative saw increasing participation to the point that in Fernie they had to bring in additional bins.

She adds a number of local restaurants and businesses jumped on board for the initiative, and responded very well by bringing leftover scraps such as coffee grinds and egg shells to the sites.

Running the pilot project during the fall months also proved beneficial as many residents saw an opportunity to properly dispose of fruit from trees in their yard.

Lohmann explains the results, along with further soil research, will be considered by the Regional District and may lead to a permanent organics diversion operation.

She explains this could see full time bins installed at landfills and transfer stations or even possibly a curbside green bin program.

The pilot project went beyond normal backyard composting – accepting items such as as meats, cheeses, paper plates, and paper towels as well.

– RDEK Community Energy Manager Megan Lohmann

– Josh Hoffman