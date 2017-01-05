The RDEK is hoping to revamp how they handle solid waste throughout the region this year.

This from Board Chair Rob Gay, as he looks at priority projects coming up for the Regional District in 2017.

He want to optimize use of available space at landfills, by diverting many of the materials that currently go there.

2017 could also see better internet access for rural residents in the East Kootenay. This on the heels of Canada’s broadcast regulator declaring broadband internet a basic service across the country, just like current landline telephones. RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay says broadband in remote areas is one of the district’s goals going forward.

Gay also hopes to address issues of climate change this year through a newly announced initiative to bring 50 electric vehicle charging stations to the region.

The board chair also expects an increased focus on solar energy projects throughout 2017. The RDEK has received a number of requests from developers seeking permission to work on solar initiatives throughout the region.

Stay tuned for more 2017 previews from news makers in the East Kootenay.

– RDEK Board Chair, Rob Gay

– Jeff Johnson