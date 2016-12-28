The Regional District of East Kootenay is hoping to make Electric cars more reliable within the next two years. This from the RDEK’s Community Energy Manager Megan Lohmann, who is spearheading the installation of around 50 charging stations throughout the region.

Lohmann wants to establish 10 fast charging stations and 40 level two stations, which take about four to six hours to fully charge an e-vehicle. Lohmann says the pilot project is worth more than one million dollars and will space out the locations for chargers between all EK communities.

The project will get underway in 2017, with funding being committed by numerous groups, including BC Hydro, FortisBC and the Columbia Basin Trust. Some models of E-Car can only travel around 160 kilometres before needing a recharge.

– RDEK Community Energy Manager, Megan Lohmann

– Jeff Johnson