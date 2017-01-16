RDEK Community Energy Manager Megan Lohmann recently held training workshops in Fernie, Cranbrook and Invermere. Lohmann says these contractors can now work with the federal government to construct so called Energy Star homes that meet certain standards. She explains the building stock in the East Kootenay is predominantly old with many small homes built during mining eras but stakeholders who attended the workshops realized retrofits and adjustments prior to construction wouldn’t be as hard as they thought. Over 40 building contractors in the region are now certified to build more energy efficient homes.

Lohmann suggests increasing education with industry prior to shovels going in the ground will go a long way, because you are able to get a better understanding of all the opportunities to reduce inefficiencies.

She says she will be spending this year engaging municipal governments, trades contractors and realtors to work with the Province and other organizations to think green while planning projects.

The Energy Manager position is the result of a partnership between the Regional District and the Columbia Basin Trust and is entering it’s fourth year.