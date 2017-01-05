RDEK donates zamboni for Wasa Outdoor Rink
Wasa residents now have a new tool of the trade for their outdoor rink.
The Regional District of East Kootenay have donated a Zamboni to the Wasa Lions for maintaining the popular winter attraction.
The RDEK recently replaced the Zamboni at the Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena in Invermere, leaving an older vehicle no longer in use.
The Lions have managed the outdoor rink for years and installed a concrete slab for easier maintenance back in 2014.