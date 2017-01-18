Elk Valley RCMP is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a bank in Sparwood.

Officers were called at approximately 4:30PM Tuesday to the Royal Bank.

RCMP did not say if any suffered injuries during the incident or how much money was taken.

Police say if you do see the suspect, do not approach him and call 911.

If you can identify the suspect, RCMP ask you to contact them 250-425-6233.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and your identity will remain anonymous.

– Josh Hofman