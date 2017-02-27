Cranbrook RCMP has seized over 600 marijuana plants after a search warrant was executed south of the City.

The Crime Reduction Unit with assistance from General Investigation Services, police dogs and the Kootenay Region Containment Team made the bust on Hidden Valley Road Friday.

Weapons, cash and illegal cigarettes were also seized.

A man and a woman face charges of production of a controlled substance, and possession for the purpose of trafficking, however, more charges may be coming as the investigation continues.

Mounties estimate the street value of the marijuana is over $300,000.

– Josh Hoffman