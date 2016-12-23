RCMP nab alleged drunk driver after driving down embankment in Invermere
An alleged drunk driver has been taken off the road only moments after driving down an embankment near Invermere’s Copper Point Resort.
The incident happened around 9 pm Saturday night. Columbia Valley RCMP were called after witnesses saw a truck drive over a ledge in the resort’s parking lot.
The driver was backing into a parking space when the incident happened.
The vehicle suffered over one thousand dollars in damages and the driver was not injured, but officers noted the smell of alcohol and administered a breath test, which registered a fail twice.
RCMP issued a 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibition for the driver and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
– Jeff Johnson