An alleged drunk driver has been taken off the road only moments after driving down an embankment near Invermere’s Copper Point Resort.

The incident happened around 9 pm Saturday night. Columbia Valley RCMP were called after witnesses saw a truck drive over a ledge in the resort’s parking lot.

The driver was backing into a parking space when the incident happened.

The vehicle suffered over one thousand dollars in damages and the driver was not injured, but officers noted the smell of alcohol and administered a breath test, which registered a fail twice.

RCMP issued a 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibition for the driver and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

– Jeff Johnson