Police in Cranbrook are looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a crash on Highway 3/93 before Christmas.

Constable Katie Forgeron says on December 20th around 2:30 pm, a blue Suburban went into the ditch and rolled east of the city.

She adds the occupants of the vehicle and other witnesses report a light blue jeep was fishtailing on the highway and may have led to the collision.

Officers are looking to speak with the driver of the jeep, along with occupants of a second vehicle that went into the ditch about the same time, but left the area before police arrived.

Anyone who might know the location of either vehicle in this incident can contact the local RCMP detachment.

– Constable Katie Forgeron, Cranbrook RCMP

– Jeff Johnson