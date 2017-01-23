A Kimberley woman who was too drunk to take care of herself was packing a lot more than a belly full of booze.

RCMP were called around 2:30 AM Saturday as a member of the public was concerned about someone staggering around the streets.

The woman was arrested for being drunk in public but during a routine search officers found almost two pounds of marijuana in her possession and over one thousand dollars in cash.

Some of the drug was packaged in smaller quantities for distribution.

The 46 year old woman faces a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

She is to appear in court in April.

– Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel

– Josh Hoffman