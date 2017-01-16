East Kootenay residents can soon have their say on recreation management around Lake Koocanusa.

The Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee and Public Advisory Group are hosting open houses to gather feedback on appropriate recreational use and activities around the reservoir.

The group’s goal is to maintain the tourism amenity, while reducting the issues that arise on Crown land.

Events will be held in Cranbrook, Grasmere, Fernie and Jaffray, with the first meeting set for January 31st.

Residents can also review the Koocanusa Recreation Management Options report and fill out a survey online at www.koocanusarecreation.ca/survey , if they are unable to attend an open house.

In August of last year, Elk Valley residents complained to the Regional District of East Kootenay about camp sites being mistreated, after tourists set fire to a van near a forested area.

A list of available open houses can be found below. All dates run from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.

January 31st – Cranbrook Heritage Inn

February 1st – Grasmere Pioneer Hall

February 7th – Fernie Family Centre

February 8th – Jaffray Community Hall

– Jeff Johnson