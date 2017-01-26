The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations wants Kimberley to prohibit feeding all forms of wildlife, including turkeys.

FLNRO staff in the region suggested amending the city’s current deer feeding bylaw, after increased sightings of wild turkeys in Marysville.

The Ministry’s Senior Public Affairs Officer Brennan Clarke issued a statement, saying the bylaw should “keep wildlife ‘wild’ and reduce habituation to people.”

Kootenay turkey populations have increased over the past five years.

FLNRO says the wild birds can cause property damage, result in noise complaints and be aggressive towards people.