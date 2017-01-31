The BC Government has granted the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society $40,000 to improve access to care.

The funding will help increase access to day services at the FW Green Memorial Home in the Key City.

This will help people with life-limiting illness to access hospice services and supports, such as help managing symptoms, talking about concerns and planning for future care.

The money is coming from the BC Centre for Palliative Care, that studies the province’s palliative population to assess demographics.

In a provincial press release, Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett said, ““Palliative services are an important part of our health-care system. This $40,000 plus $18,000 from Community Gaming Grants will increase access to day-hospice services in Cranbrook meaning additional supports for both patients and their loved ones at a very difficult time.”

– Josh Hoffman