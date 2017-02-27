A local conservation group says a so – called eco-tourism lodge proposed near Canal Flats would displace critical wildlife populations.

Wildsight is opposing a backcountry adventure business being considered near the popular Gilbraltar Mountain lookout northwest of the Village.

Conservation Program coordinator Eddie Petryshen says the lookout is located in winter range for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and is adjacent to a mountain goat habitat.

He explains both species are suffering significant population declines in the region and they require every effort to maintain the habitats.

Petryshen says there are very few undisturbed areas left in the East Kootenay.

The conservation advocate says they’ve consulted various biologists and habitat specialists during this process and the proposed development would force the animals away from their prime living conditions.

The RDEK has thrown their support behind the lodge, however the ultimate decision is up to the BC Government.

– Wildsight’s Eddie Petryshen

– Josh Hoffman

Photo courtesy of wildsight.ca